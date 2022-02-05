Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

