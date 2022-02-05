World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD stock traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.61. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $118.83 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.