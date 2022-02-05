World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Shares of WWE traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.
In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
