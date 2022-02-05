World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of WWE traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.