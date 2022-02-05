WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

WSFS stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 391.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 198.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

