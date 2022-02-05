Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,265 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CBRE Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

