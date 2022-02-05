Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Up 27.4% in January

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $142.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

