Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Sells $3,918,600.00 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XLNX opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

