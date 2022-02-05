Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $995.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $995.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $952.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Xilinx reported sales of $850.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.02. 3,193,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,225. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day moving average is $179.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

