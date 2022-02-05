XMax (XMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49,397.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $49,397.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMax has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00112283 BTC.

XMax is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,946,203,148 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

