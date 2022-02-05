Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YRI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

