YOUengine Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded flat against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00110946 BTC.

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

