Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,743. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $613.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

