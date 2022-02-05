Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 911.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 125,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

