Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,687 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

