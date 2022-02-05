Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 210,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.