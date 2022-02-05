Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.