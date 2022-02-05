Zacks: Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post sales of $3.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Curis reported sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.20 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CRIS stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 520,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curis by 68.3% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after buying an additional 1,454,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

