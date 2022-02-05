Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.95). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

LUMO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 33,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

