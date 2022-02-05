Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,470,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,470,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

