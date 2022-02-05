Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.11. 2,093,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.47.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

