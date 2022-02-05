Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce sales of $162.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the lowest is $160.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCCI opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $664.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

