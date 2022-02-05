Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Repligen reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 180,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,456. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.51.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.