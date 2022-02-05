Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Repligen reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 180,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,456. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.51.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
