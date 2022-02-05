Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Sysco reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 305.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

SYY traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. 1,805,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,502. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.