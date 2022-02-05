Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.99.

Shares of ALYA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.