Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.