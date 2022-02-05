Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post sales of $253.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.30 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $917.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,185. The firm has a market cap of $220.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

