Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Encompass Health reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,357,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $60.25. 1,462,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.