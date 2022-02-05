Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Brokerages expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $37.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.09 million and the highest is $37.24 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $140.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $780.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

