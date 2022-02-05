Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report $12.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.43 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LEV shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 469,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. Lion Electric has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $26.69.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.