Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce sales of $12.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $15.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $18.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $28.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $370.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 152.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 586,264 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

