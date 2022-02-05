Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) to Sell

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

