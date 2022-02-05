Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Sell

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $403.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.64. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,172 shares of company stock valued at $55,000,712. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

