Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PRQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

