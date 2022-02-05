Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $398.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $6,755,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

