Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $458.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 133.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 625,410 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,507,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

