Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. BioVie has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $46.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

