Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

CTRN opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

