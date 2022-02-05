Zacks Investment Research Lowers ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

