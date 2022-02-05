Zacks Investment Research Lowers REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGNX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

