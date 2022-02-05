Zacks Investment Research Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $244.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.05.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $219.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.52. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

