Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE FOR opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 66,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

