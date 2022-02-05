Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $159,300.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002777 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $159,300.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,474.57 or 1.00092758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00255843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00166811 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00333202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001346 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,052,409 coins and its circulating supply is 11,022,909 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.