Zero Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $898,480.59 and $28,465.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00279994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00079495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00110170 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001931 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,032,668 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

