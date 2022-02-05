ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) versus Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Head to Head Review

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZIVO Bioscience and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

ZIVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.00%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,417.71 -$9.11 million ($1.29) -2.33 Sovos Brands $560.07 million 2.47 $10.82 million N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

