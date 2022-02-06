$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $364.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 396.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 385,117 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

