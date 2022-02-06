$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,701.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

