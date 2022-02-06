-$0.14 EPS Expected for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,322. The company has a market cap of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.33. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

