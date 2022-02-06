$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. Dana posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Several research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

