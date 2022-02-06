$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.43. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

MPAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 96,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

