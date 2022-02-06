$0.33 EPS Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 634,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $34.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

